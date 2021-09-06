New movie on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sparks netizens' fury over depiction of Duchess 'dying' in car crash

Nearly 25 years after Princess Diana's death, the world has not forgotten the horrific sequence of events leading up to a car crash that would eventually prove fatal. Over the years, several publications have found themselves being raked over the coals after putting forth photos from the scene of the crash or running speculative reports about what might have happened. And so, as a new movie highlighting the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sought to 'recreate' the crash, netizens were not happy.

A new Lifetime movie called 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace' has found itself in the eye of a controversy as initial glimpses revealed the a scene where the actor playing the Duchess of Sussex can be seen lying amid wreckage, acting out a car crash sequence. She lies beneath an overturned car as 'Prince Harry' rushes towards her and the paparazzi throng the area. While reports indicate that this is a 'dream sequence' and not an actual part of the film's plot, many on social media viewed this as a stark reminder of the crash that claimed Diana's life.

The Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean starrer pulls heavily from real life and royal watchers are likely to note many a familiar detail. The film is releasing in the US on Monday, and is Lifetime's third movie on the Duke and Duchess. While the first film in 2018 had focused on their romance, the second followed Meghan's adjustments to a Royal life in the palace. The new film chronicles the events leading up to the couple's decision last year to 'step back' as senior royals and their eventual shift to the US.

"To say this is revolting would be an understatement. It’s completely repulsive. I hope the writer gets tarred and feathered with bad revues. Princess Diana has been desecrated," read a somewhat ominous post.

Interestingly, even as many panned the clips for their horrific links to Diana, others turned their fury upon Harry and especially Meghan. "I literally think THIS might be the end of the road with these two fantasists for me. Get over yourselves! And yes, they helped write this....or SHE did," one Twitter user alleged.

Others wondered if there was a far deeper meaning attached to the visuals. "Doesn't this identical repeat of Diana's death also carry some sort of implication that it was not an accident and could be done again to the Wife? Or am I reading too much into it and it's just the worst possible taste?" another user wondered.

