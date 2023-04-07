Shah Rukh Khan BEATS Lionel Messi, Prince Harry-Meghan as he tops 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Shah Rukh Khan | Photo File

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan reigns supreme as the superstar has won the top spot in Time magazine's TIME100 reader poll with over 1.2 million votes.

With 4% of the votes, he beat football icon Lionel Messi and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Khan's latest release, Pathaan, has become the highest-grossing movie of 2023, earning over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. He also co-produced the critically acclaimed dark comedy Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.

Others who made it to the list

Iranian women protesting for freedom in the country's Islamic regime secured the second position, receiving 3% of the vote.

The Iranian women were recognized for their bravery in protesting against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Iran's morality police for not properly covering her hair with the hijab. In a shocking turn, she collapsed and passed away, 3 days after the incident.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have made headlines with their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions, received 1.9% of the vote each.

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, recounts his personal moments, including Princess Diana's death and Queen Elizabeth's passing last year. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes aims to ‘investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.’

Other popular personalities in the poll included the names of Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Oscar winner actress Michelle Yeoh.