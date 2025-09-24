Pregnant Parineeti Chopra Pens Note For Husband Raghav Chadha On 2nd Anniversary: 'Love Of My Life, Paglu Friend'—PHOTOS

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple, who is currently expecting their first baby together, tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members.

Parineeti Chopra's Anniversary Wish For Raghav Chadha

Earlier today, Parineeti shared photos from their trip to Paris, where Raghav was seen wearing a black 'I Love Paris' T-shirt. The actress, being her fun self, covered the letter 'S' on his T-shirt to show 'I Love Pari' instead, which is her nickname.

She penned a quirky yet heartfelt caption that read, "As a wife, it was my duty to fix the mistake. Happy anniversary my Ragaii! The love of my life, my pagluu friend, my calm and composed husband - can’t wait to do the rest of my life with you."

Check out the photos:

Read Also Parineeti Chopra Reveals Real Reason For Choosing Chamkila With Diljit Dosanjh Over Ranbir Kapoor's...

Raghav also shared the same photos on his Instagram handle with a different caption that read, "Breaking: Wife refuses to let husband love anything more than her, even cities. Happy Anniversary to the girl who makes every place feel like home."

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Pregnancy Announcement

On August 25, the couple took to their social media handles to share the news with their fans.

The two shared an adorable picture of a round cake with the message "1 + 1 = 3" along with two small golden footprints beneath it. The next clip showed Parineeti and Raghav strolling through a park holding hands.

The parents-to-be captioned the post: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.

They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.