Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among Netizens (VIDEO)

The hazardous pollution levels in Delhi, where the air quality index (AQI) has reached severe categories, have raised concerns about potential health risks. Amid this, Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, were spotted cycling around the city on Tuesday morning, November 19.

Several videos that are doing the rounds on social media show Parineeti and Raghav, twinning in black outfits, as they enjoy cycling on an empty road during the breezy mornings of Delhi in the high-security zone of Raisina Hill. However, this has sparked concerns among netizens, as on Tuesday, Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) reading was at 488 on a scale of 500, which is considered severe.

Check out the video:

A user in the comments section wrote, "Yeh saans kaise le rahe hai." While another said, "Itne high AQI me cycling is just not recommended!! Take care of ourselves!" A third user wrote, "Enke yaha pollution kaise ni h."

"Mask please," said another.

On Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to the Central government, seeking PM Narendra Modi's intervention to approve the use of artificial rain in the national capital to tackle the severe pollution levels. Despite the repeated requests of the Delhi government, the Union minister has been unresponsive, Rai alleged.

“If the Central govt cannot act, their minister should resign," Rai added.

Parineeti and Raghav got married on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members.

On Chadha's birthday, Parineeti shared an adorable post on Instagram. She wrote, "Happiest bday my Ragaii. Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love. I promise to never stop learning from you. Everyone around me says it because it's true, "They don't make gentlemen like you anymore". I'm glad God gave me the best one of them all. (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #ChupaRustam) P.S. He's gonna find this reel tooooooo filmy guys. Send help!"