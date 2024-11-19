 Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among Netizens (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentParineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among Netizens (VIDEO)

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among Netizens (VIDEO)

The hazardous pollution levels in Delhi, where the air quality index (AQI) has reached severe categories, have raised concerns about potential health risks. Amid this, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted cycling around the city on Tuesday. Parineeti and Raghav, twinning in black outfits, enjoyed cycling on an empty road in the high-security zone of Raisina Hill.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image

The hazardous pollution levels in Delhi, where the air quality index (AQI) has reached severe categories, have raised concerns about potential health risks. Amid this, Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, were spotted cycling around the city on Tuesday morning, November 19.

Several videos that are doing the rounds on social media show Parineeti and Raghav, twinning in black outfits, as they enjoy cycling on an empty road during the breezy mornings of Delhi in the high-security zone of Raisina Hill. However, this has sparked concerns among netizens, as on Tuesday, Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) reading was at 488 on a scale of 500, which is considered severe.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Attend Ganga Aarti In Varanasi With Family; Watch Video
article-image

A user in the comments section wrote, "Yeh saans kaise le rahe hai." While another said, "Itne high AQI me cycling is just not recommended!! Take care of ourselves!" A third user wrote, "Enke yaha pollution kaise ni h."

FPJ Shorts
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among Netizens (VIDEO)
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among Netizens (VIDEO)
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shirur Constituency: All About Winners, Losers, Candidates And Vote Share
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shirur Constituency: All About Winners, Losers, Candidates And Vote Share
Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy Scenes & Lots Of Fun'
Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy Scenes & Lots Of Fun'
Kalyan Rural, Maharashtra Election 2024: MNS' Raju Patil Faces Tough Battle With Shinde Sena & Sena UBT
Kalyan Rural, Maharashtra Election 2024: MNS' Raju Patil Faces Tough Battle With Shinde Sena & Sena UBT

"Mask please," said another.

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary At Serene Location: 'Wish We’d...
article-image

On Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to the Central government, seeking PM Narendra Modi's intervention to approve the use of artificial rain in the national capital to tackle the severe pollution levels. Despite the repeated requests of the Delhi government, the Union minister has been unresponsive, Rai alleged.

“If the Central govt cannot act, their minister should resign," Rai added.

Parineeti and Raghav got married on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. 

On Chadha's birthday, Parineeti shared an adorable post on Instagram. She wrote, "Happiest bday my Ragaii. Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love. I promise to never stop learning from you. Everyone around me says it because it's true, "They don't make gentlemen like you anymore". I'm glad God gave me the best one of them all. (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #ChupaRustam) P.S. He's gonna find this reel tooooooo filmy guys. Send help!"

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra Is NOT Pregnant, Actress Is 'Enjoying' Her Married Life With Raghav Chadha
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among...

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among...

Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy...

Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy...

Kriti Sanon Shares Unseen PHOTO With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Romantic Vacay On His Birthday: 'May...

Kriti Sanon Shares Unseen PHOTO With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Romantic Vacay On His Birthday: 'May...

Vikrant Massey Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow Days After The Sabarmati Report's Release...

Vikrant Massey Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow Days After The Sabarmati Report's Release...

'Today Is Dedicated To Real MVPs....': Karan Johar Celebrates Men Who Champion Equality On...

'Today Is Dedicated To Real MVPs....': Karan Johar Celebrates Men Who Champion Equality On...