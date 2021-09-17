Pratik Gandhi teams up with wife Bhamini Oza Gandhi for the short film, 'Shimmy'

Pratik Gandhi’s short film, Shimmy, which will stream on Amazon miniTv from September 17, will see the actor pair up with his wife, actor Bhamini Oza Gandhi, for the first time on screen, and the couple is overjoyed. “We have worked together on stage as actors and directors and have a certain level of creative comfort with each other. We’ve become critics of each other, and we know how each of us feels. So, it becomes easy for us to partner on scripts,” says the Scam 1992 actor, who is gearing up for the theatrical release of his Bollywood debut as a lead, Bhavai, on October 1.

For Bhamini, who has been a part of hit shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi among others, sharing screen space with her husband was always on the wish list. “It’s like a long, awaited wish which has come true. We have been lucky to have worked together in theatre too. It’s an awesome feeling when I am working with him as he is my favourite actor and most favourite person,” she says.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Pratik adds, “We had been waiting for the right script to come our way to work together on screen and Shimmy is that kind of film.”

Shimmy is about a hard day in the life of a young girl [Chahat Tewani] and her father [Pratik Gandhi], who can’t quite understand what's troubling her. The film also stars Bhamini Oza Gandhi in a pivotal role. It’s written and directed by Disha Noyonika Rindani.

Working with his life and stage partner comes easy to Pratik. “Bhamini is an intuitive actor and has amazing comic timing. She easily gets the nuances and between-the-lines meaning from the text to create layers in the character,” he elaborates.

But both are their own person and creative differences do crop up at times. “Yes, we do have differences in opinions, but we discuss them to stay true to the story. Generally, we are on the same page as far as the understanding goes,” reveals Bhamini. Ask her about her career plans in the movies and she is emphatic. “I am very much here. There are a couple of projects already under process,” she shares. However, she is quick to add, “Theatre gives us instant response from the audience, so it's always our first love.”

Shimmy is the first movie from a multi-film deal between Amazon miniTv and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:00 AM IST