Prashanth Narayanan says, 'Kathmandu Connection 2 will show the human and personal side of Dawood Ibrahim'

Prashanth Narayanan in Kathmandu Connection 2 |

Prashanth Narayanan is known for his acting chops. He will soon be seen in Kathmandu Connection 2. It will premiere on Sony LIV on December 23. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about the locations of the show, Prashanth reveals, “The idea is that we were shooting in Chattarpur farm house and the set up area. It was a posh area, my house and the area has to look like where my character Wajid lives.”

The actor is the new addition to the show. When asked if he sees his character going forward, he explains, “If they are planning season three, then it will definitely go forward. In the first season there were many references to this character which is based on Dawood Ibrahim. This time, I am playing that role so they will make me do many things.”

Elaborating about his role, he adds, “When you mention Dawood Ibrahim you understand the power that man will have is out to destroy the country. Apart from that, in this particular series, they will show his personal space also. That will be very interesting to watch.”

When probed further about his role, he states, “Kathmandu Connection 2 will show him living in Dubai and there is a small little love angle that he has which is there. Things which show the human side and personal side of Dawood rather than him as a villain are never seen before. Siddharth Mishra has written the script. It’s very unique for me as I am shooting with the same unit of Rangbaaz. In that I am playing an honest and diligent cop and immediately after that, I am shooting as Dawood Ibrahim. For me it was a challenge. It is a role completely 180 degrees different. It feels great as these are things which keep an actor on their toes.”

When asked if his character will create any controversy, he avers, “Siddharth is an intelligent writer and understands the game of writing something like a web series. It's different from a regular TV series. Siddharth and Sachin Pathak (director) work together as a team. All his web series have different leagues of people who want to change their ways. It feels interesting.”

Talking about his journey so far, he concludes, “I have done what you rarely see any actor may have done. I have done Malayalam and Tamil films as well. Just now, I am shooting for a Kannada film Ghost with Dr Shiva Rajkumar. It is directed by Srini. They are planning to release it in other languages as well and I will say my lines in Kannada also. I am just trying to create a benchmark. My first film in Malayalam was called Unnam. Then I did a film called 10 Kalpanakal with Meera Jasmine and Anoop Menon. In Tamil also I have done two movies.”