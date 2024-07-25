Pranitha Subhash Announces 2nd Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump In Unbuttoned Jeans (PHOTOS)

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry, has announced her second pregnancy. Pranitha and her husband Nitin Raju welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in June 2022. On Thursday (July 25), Pranitha took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her baby bump and announce the happy news.

In the pictures, the Hungama 2 actress can be seen dressed in a black top which she paired with denim jeans. She left her jeans unbuttoned to flaunt her baby bump.

"Round 2… The pants don’t fit anymore," Pranitha captioned the pictures. Take a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Pranitha tied the knot with Nitin in Bengaluru in May 2021, in an intimate ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic, which was attended only by her close friends and family.

When asked why she kept the grandest day of her life in such hush hush tones, she had told The Free Press Journal, “It was Covid everywhere, so that was the reason (why we kept it hush hush). Covid has its own rules, right? The number of people and invitees, and then there are varied other Covid protocols as well. That’s the reason why we decided to keep it low-key.”

Pranitha made her Bollywood debut in the same year with 'Hungama 2' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. She was last seen in the Kannada film Ramana Avatara which released in May 2024.