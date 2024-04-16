Pranali Rathod's Birthday Wish For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co Star Shreyansh Kaurav Is Heart Warming & Nostalgic

Pranali Rathod rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress essayed the role of Akshara in the show and went ahead to be immensely popular for the same. While the actress' stint in the show came to an end a few months back, the actress is still connected to a few cast members from the show.

The actress took to her Instagram stories today to post a video of her with little Shreyansh. This video is a compilation of Pranali and Shreyansh's time together on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. From their cute selfies to their fun times together, Pranali has compiled all these moments in a video to wish the little actor on his birthday. Sharing this video, Pranali writes, 'Happiest Birthday Bittu.'

For the unversed, Shreyansh essayed the character of Abhir, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopda) son in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Along with Harshad and Pranali, Shreyansh's stint on the show too came to an end. While Shreyansh is now a part of Bhagya Lakshmi, fans of Pranali have been eager to see her back on screen.