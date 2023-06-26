 Prabhas Signs Pan-Indian Biggie With Leading Kannada Banner, Despite Consecutive Commercial Failures
Prabhas Signs Pan-Indian Biggie With Leading Kannada Banner, Despite Consecutive Commercial Failures

The actor's fan following and brand value remain undisputed despite no theatrical success since the 'Baahubali' franchise

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
The unprecedented popularity and hysteria that Prabhas carries is unquestionable and this has been proven despite the lack of professional success for the star in recent years. Following the monumental success of the Baahubali franchise that catapulted him to national limelight, Prabhas became one of the most sought-after leading heroes across Indian languages. But, following the consecutive failures of his last three releases namely, 'Saaho', 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Adipurush', skepticism seems to be a mutual feeling for fans and film trade.

Unpreturbed, Prabhas has chosen to put his failures behind and focus upon his upcoming projects, which include Nag Ashwin's Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The actor also has 'Salaar' scheduled for release, later in 2023, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame and co-stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.

But now, the latest buzz suggests that the actor has been approached for a Pan-Indian biggie by leading Kannada banner KVN Productions. The banner is said to have been the distributors for Jr.NTR-Ram Charan-starrer RRR and are now producing the next Kannada biggie KD.

With this development, Prabhas seems to be loaded for the next three years, till 2026. Besides Salaar and Project K, the actor also has the romantic comedy Raja Deluxe co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Mohan, and Spirit, which will be helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh fame.

