Prabhas Earns ₹40 Lakh A Month By Renting Out His Villa In Italy: Report | Photo by ANI

Actor Prabhas, who has found himself tangled in the controversies surrounding his latest release Adipurush reportedly earns a whopping amount every month thanks to his investment in Italian real estate. As per a report, the superstar owns a luxurious villa in Italy which he rents out to tourists when not staying.

The report suggests that Prabhas resides at his property in Italy only with close friends when he takes a break from shooting. When he's busy filming projects, he rents it out to tourists and locals in Italy, which fetches him around Rs 40 Lakh a month.

Adipurush, the big-screen adaptation of Ramayana, is directed by Om Raut. The feature film stars Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram.

While Prabhas reportedly charged Rs 150 crore for Adipurush, the film raked in only Rs 395 crore globally in five days.

Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the screening of the Om Raut directorial for hurting religious sentiments.

Adipurush, which hit the theatres on Friday, was heavily criticised over its pedestrian language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

Several political leaders and Hindu organisations have also slammed the makers, accusing them of misrepresentation of the Ramayana, and for performing poorly on the visual effects and dialogues front.

On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel. It also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 28. He also has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.