 Prabhas' Project K Takes Over New York's Times Square With Thrilling Billboard Announcement (WATCH)
Taking to his Twitter, Prabhas shared an announcement video of Project K featured on Times Square billboard which said, "What is Project K? First Glimpse on 20th July."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

Prabhas’ Project K has  taken its prominence to new heights by featuring on New York's iconic Times Square billboard. Following the footsteps of Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, who graced the famed billboard with an ad for a renowned jewellery brand, and the celebration of Vijay's birthday through a video screening, it is now Prabhas's turn to shine. 

The upcoming pan-Indian film, Project K, made a stunning appearance on the grand display, capturing the attention of passersby.

article-image

ABOUT PROJECT K

The Nag Ashwin directorial aims to revolutionize Telugu film industry with its ambitious vision. The film, rumoured to be a captivating dystopian tale, boasts an ensemble cast including the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the mesmerizing Deepika Padukone, and the versatile Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. 

The movie's anticipation has been building up for months, and the makers have been tirelessly creating a unique world for Project K, as revealed in a captivating video series titled 'From Skratch'.

article-image

PRABHAS' WORK FRONT

Despite the growing excitement, the makers have skillfully kept the plot and other details of Project K under wraps. However, in a recent interview, the film's producer, Ashwini Dutt, hinted that audiences can expect a thrilling sci-fantasy experience exploring the futuristic incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu.

Notably, Project K is set to impress with its stunning CGI effects, transporting viewers into a visually striking realm like never before.

article-image
