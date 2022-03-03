Prabhas, Pooja Hegde spill the beans on Radhe Shyam and romancing each other onscreen

The trailer of one of this year’s most highly anticipated films Radhe Shyam, was launched on March 2. The film, which has been helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is a period romantic film. During the media interaction at the event, we caught up with the lead stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Prabhas, who is playing a palmist in Radhe Shyam, will be seen romancing Pooja in the film.

When asked if he has read her hand, Pooja replies, “In film or real life? We are acting in the film. He doesn’t know how to read. But the panditji, who sat at the entrance of the auditorium, told me that I have a bright future and Radhe Shyam would be a hit, and I am very happy about that.”

When probed if she wants to do an action film, she gushes, “I feel audiences want to see romantic films which aren’t in the making. I hope people will like the love aspect of Radhe Shyam and for action, just wait for my next announcement in a few months from now. I look up to other women in the industry who have done action sequences in the mainstream films.”

We asked Pooja one unknown secret about Prabhas that no one knows. “People think that he is a very shy person, but if he warms up, he is actually a fun person and jovial,” she reveals.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan has narrated the film, and Prabhas feels great about it. “Everyone loves his voice. I spoke to him, and he sweetly agreed. They are very important lines of the film, and we are very grateful for that,” Prabhas shares.

When asked whether he believes in astrology in real life or not, he says, “I believe in faith, but I never showed hand to any palmist. When I heard the story, I was surprised to get an offer to play a palmist in the film, and the way the plot sails throughout is amazing. It is a fight between love and destiny.”

Advertisement

Filmmakers are making an effort to break barriers and integrate all the Indian film industries (regional), which is why actors also aren’t labelled as regional actors. Speaking about this, Prabhas states, “It is a good sign. The Indian film industry will emerge as the biggest industry in the coming years. Every industry is experimenting.”

Contrary to many people’s beliefs, Prabhas isn’t breaking his action star image. “My next two films, Adipurush and Nag Ashwin’s next are one of the biggest action films. Radhe Shyam is a romantic film. My first Telugu film was an action film, but later I did Darling and Mr. Perfect, and both worked for me. I am trying to do different roles,” he concludes.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:45 AM IST