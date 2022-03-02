In Pics: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde visit astrology booth ahead of 'Radhe Shyam' trailer launch

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of their upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam', actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde visited an astrology booth at a cinema hall.

The booth has been set up at the cinema hall for the promotion of the film, in which Prabhas essays the role of a palmist.

Prabhas sported an all-black look, while Pooja complimented him in a white bodycon dress.

Before heading for the trailer launch of the film, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde met the astrologer who was present at the spot and got him to read their palms.

Check out the photos here:

Advertisement

‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It has been in talks for a long time for its catchy music and intriguing posters. The makers have been trying every trick in the trade to keep the audience hooked to the film.

The film will also mark Prabhas and Pooja's first collaboration and their sizzling chemistry has already become the talk of the town.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, 'Radhe Shyam' is a multi-lingual love story set in Europe in the 1970s. The film is shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.

It is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 11, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 03:05 PM IST