Pop singer Billie Eilish reveals her green mullet hairstyle was an accident

Washington D.C.: Pop singer Billie Eilish revealed that her new green mullet hairstyle was "not on purpose" but was an accident.

The 17-year-old crooner, who was seen sporting a mullet hairstyle with bright green roots at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday (local time) didn't realise how her cut was being viewed.

On being asked about her "mullet" haircut by a TMZ reporter, she said "What do you mean mullet? Do you know what happened? Somebody dyed my hair and they burned half of it off. " "It's not on purpose though. I'm growing that s--t out," added the crooner, according to Fox News.