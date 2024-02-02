Poonam Pandey: Nothing Controversial About This 'Tera Nasha' Melody From Adult Film Actress

Controversial model turned actress Poonam Pandey died due to cervical cancer on February 1. The news of her sudden demise in her home town Kanpur came as a shock to netizens.

Poonam Pandey's controversial remarks

Pandey was always in news for several wrong reasons. From her promise to strip if India wins the 2011 Cricket World Cup to filing a case against her husband for allegedly abusing her, Pandey.

Who was Poonam Pandey?

Born on March 11, 1991, Poonam Pandey would share bold pictures and videos on the social media on a regular basis which would become talk of the town.

'Tera Nasha' song: Nothing controversial

She acted in web series and low-budget movies where she was used more for the skin show than her acting skills. But Tera Nasha was one film where she was again used for the bold portrayal of a drama teacher and the consequences she and a student smitten by her teacher, have to face. But it's not the rather bold nature of the teacher-student relationship that film is still remembered for. It is the film's melodious title song Tera Nasha that has found a small fan base who keep lamenting why this song never got the love it deserved.

Released in 2013, Tera Nasha starred Shivam Patil, Vishal Bhonsle, and was directed by Amit Saxena. The music was scored by Sangeet and Siddarth Haldipur. The title song was sung by Annirudh and lyrics penned by Radhika Anand.

If you haven't heard this song, do check it out right now and remember the bold actress for perhaps one thing that she got right.

Know more about the actress who acted in low-budget and adult films

