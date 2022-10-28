Poonam Pandey and Karanvir Bohra on their music video, 'After people watch the song Tere Jism Se, they will want to cast us both together in a film'

Karanvir Bohra with Poonam Pandey | Pic: Instagram/poonampandeyreal

The poster of Tere Jism Se was launched on October 28 by Rising Indie Music. The music video stars Karanvir Bohra and Poonam Pandey along with Shivam Sharma. It is directed by Ok Shravan. The Free Press Journal was present at the event and caught up with Karanvir and Poonam for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Poonam is pitied opposite you for the first time, what do you have to say?

Karanvir: Poonam is a beautiful woman. That has also translated on screen and she has performed brilliantly. Acting in front of the camera is totally a different ball game. She has performed very well.

Why did you opt to do this music video?

Poonam: When I heard the song for the first time I was blown away. I loved its lyrics and of course, working with Karanvir. I have been watching all his work regularly. He is such a brilliant performer. I was pondering over one fact, if I will be able to match up to his level. He is a very good actor. I am so happy because Shivam has brought up everything so beautifully that it will allure the audiences. All three of us have put life into this song.

Poonam, your name is synonymous with hot, sexy and bold. What is your take?

Poonam: Yes. What’s the harm in being so? We women in any which way are hot, sexy and bold… aap bhi ho! I feel nice to be tagged with these adjectives.

Will the audience also see you both together in any film?

Karanvir: Trust me after people watch this song, they will want to cast us both together.

Poonam: I would love to work with him again. Ours is a good jodi. I would love to work with him in a web series. You know I might produce it.

How do you look at your journey? You are no less than a star, a well-known name and popular as well.

Karanvir: Fame and popularity are nothing for me. I don’t work for them. I work because I love working and I like to choose good work. I cannot think beyond acting. I love my job of acting deeply. I have no complaints. I am thankful to the almighty for keeping me relevant for almost 22 years.

Even embroiled in controversy you manage to come out of all of it with flying colours. How do you manage it?

Karanvir: It’s very simple. I have a family consisting of my parents, my children and my beloved wife. I always wish to keep them happy and take care of all their needs. I don’t lend my ears to these controversies and suppress myself, then who will look after my entire family. I have to make myself strong mentally. I am very spiritual.

Will you do reality shows?

Karanvir: I will wait and watch. If I like some good reality shows I will give it a second thought. I am focusing more on acting, TV, web series and movies.

You’re a dusky beauty who is very popular among men. What do you have to say?

Poonam: We Indians have dusky complexions. Hum Bhartiya log hai aur hamara rang bahut khoobsurat hai. I love when people love and appreciate my beautiful dusky complexion.

How do you look at your journey?

Poonam: My journey has been very beautiful and I have learnt a lot. I am working on two web series. I will produce and act in them.