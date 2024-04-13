 Pooja Hegde To Move Into ₹45 Crore Sea-Facing Bandra House
Pooja Hegde was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Pooja Hegde is reportedly all set to move into a new home in Bandra, Mumbai, which is priced at ₹45 crore. According to ETimes, the actress' property is sea-facing and has 4,000 square feet of living space.

A source close to the actress shared: "Pooja Hegde has relocated to a stunning sea-facing mansion, boasting a sprawling 4,000 square feet of living space. Nestled in a prime location, this opulent abode not only offers panoramic vistas of the sea but also serves as a sanctuary of comfort and elegance in the heart of Mumbai."

Previously, Pooja lived in another residence within the city.

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan in the lead. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Venkatesh, among others.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. The film was a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram.

Next, the actress has Deva, which also stars Shahid Kapoor.  It is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 11, 2024.

