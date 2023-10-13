Pooja Hegde Celebrates Birthday With Shahid Kapoor In Maldives After Announcing Film With Him (WATCH)

On the occasion of her birthday on Friday (October 13), actress Pooja Hegde announced her next film with Shahid Kapoor. The film will be directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The makers revealed in a statement that the yet-untitled film is all set to hit the big screens in 2024.

Pooja Hegde shared her excitement about joining the cast. She said, "It's a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can't wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I'm also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he's a stellar performer, and I'm hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one."

Pooja also celebrated her birthday with the team of the upcoming film in Maldives. She took to her official Instagram account to give a glimpse of the celebration in Maldives.

On welcoming Pooja on board the film, CEO Zee Studios, Shariq Patel, and Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "Bringing Pooja Hegde on board was an easy decision for us as she's extremely versatile and promising. Her on-screen chemistry with any of the actors she is paired with is widely recognized, and we are sure audiences will get to see another side of her in this film. We are very happy to have her on board."

Pooja was last seen in Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Vijender Singh.

Pooja was set to be a part of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. However, the actress reportedly decided to opt out of the movie.