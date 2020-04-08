'Pineapple Apple Pen' singer Pikotaro releases new track on coronavirus; watch video

PPAP aka 'Pen Pineapple Apple Pen' singer and Japanese comedian Daimaou Kosaka is back with a new track. Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Pikotaro shared the new track with a special message and wrote, “From PIKOTARO to the whole world… I made this in a hurry for Smile and Safe hands! Wash it! Smile ! Protect it! Come on, people, let's Wash! Wash! Wash!”

Daimaou Kosaka, who goes by the stage name Pikotaro, became an overnight sensation with his song 'Pen Pineapple Apple Pen song'. The Japanese singer's new track is titled PPAP 2020 and is a revamped version with the same beats as the original song. The lyrics of the song have been replaced with an important message of washing your hands to combat COVID-19.

World Health Organisation through a chart had said that washing hands with soap for 40 to 60 seconds at regular intervals throughout the day is very necessary. Alcohol-based hand rubs should also be used, it said.

Pikotaro can be seen in his signature yellow animal ensemble in the new video, singing, "I have a hand. I have a soap... uh!wash!wash!wash!wash!wash!"

Check out the video here: