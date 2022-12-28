Photos: Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Sachin Tendulkar come together to celebrate Vijay Kenkre's 100th play

Veteran Marathi director Vijay Kenkre’s wife Mangal Kenkre and friend Vinay Edekar hosted a party in Mumbai to celebrate his 100th play, Kali Rani, as a director.

The party was attended by his friends, co-artistes and backstage workers.

The list of attendees included Paresh Rawal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Sharman Joshi, Ashok and Nivedita Saraf, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Avinash Gowariker, Rohini Hattangadi, Amruta Subhash, Atul Parchure among others.

Ashok Saraf with Ashutosh Gowariker |

Amruta Subhash |

Sachin Pilgaonkar with Vijay Kenkre |

Sharman Joshi |

The surprise guest was Sachin Tendulkar, who talked about Vijay at the last minute at the function, anchored by veteran voice artist Ajit Bhure.

Vijay Kenkre with Sachin Tendulkar |

Sachin spoke about his early memories in Sahitya Sahwas where Vijay bowled off-spin to him as he practiced.

Satish Shah and Paresh Rawal |

Swapnil Joshi with Vijay Kenkre and others |

Vijay Kenkre confessed that he considered his wife, Mangal Kenkre, to be a better wife than costume designer and he could achieve this feat only thanks to his 'rockstar' wife’s consistent support.

Interestingly, this was also the 50th play Mangal designed costumes for.