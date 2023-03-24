 Photo: Aly Goni, Asim Riaz embark on spiritual journey to Mecca for Umrah
Photo: Aly Goni, Asim Riaz embark on spiritual journey to Mecca for Umrah

The two shared a couple of photos during their journey as they are on their way to Meccah to perform Umrah pilgrimage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Asim Riaz and Aly Goni | Photo File

Asim Riaz, who gained fame from Bigg Boss 13, and Aly Goni, a popular actor from Bigg Boss 14, have embarked on their journey to perform the Umrah pilgrimage. Asim took to Instagram to share a picture of them on the plane, both dressed in traditional white robes. 

In the caption, he wished everyone a happy Ramadan and declared, "Allah Hu Akbar." Aly also sported a checkered scarf wrapped around his head like a turban.

Aly Goni also took to his Instagram stories and posted a selfie of the two from the hotel room. He also shared another solo mirror pic of him in a white outfit. 

Take a look at their post here:

Aly Goni IG Story of their photo from hotel room

Aly Goni IG Story of their photo from hotel room |

Aly's IG story showing his solo pic

Aly's IG story showing his solo pic |

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz reacts 

Aly had already shared his Umrha plans with his buddy Asim, a few days ago. The two are now headed for their journey as planned earlier. 

As soon as the two shared their photos, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz commented, “Mashallah.” Celebs like Aamir Ali and Sussane Khan also dropped heart emojis on the post. 

Asim Riaz Controversy

Let us tell you, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up was recently criticized by many people for her comments on the season being rigged, where Sidharth Shukla was a fixed winner. 

After the incident, several fans of the actor defended him on social media, while also targeting late actor Siddharth Shukla’s close friend and alleged girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill.

Talking about their Meccah visit, actress Hina Khan also visited the holy place recently and even shared the photos with her fans.

