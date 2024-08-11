 'People Are Trying To Defame Me': Kumar Sanu SLAMS 'Fake' AI Video Claiming He Performed For Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Kumar Sanu urged the government of India to take action against deepfake technology after a video of him performing for ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan went viral.

Updated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Playback singer Kumar Sanu is renowned for his hit tracks such as Dil Ka Aalam, Pardesi Pardesi, Tu Mile Dil Khile, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, Tum Dil Ki and many more. Recently, the singer slammed claims that he was performing for Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Sharing the fact-checked story of news agency PTI on his Instagram, he wrote, "I want to clarify that I have never sung any song for Pakistan's former Prime Minister. The audio circulating on Facebook is not my voice—it has been created using AI."

Check it out:

Further, Kumar also urged the government of India to take action against deepfake technology. "Some people are trying to defame me, and that’s why I want to tell my fans that this news is fake, a lie! This is a serious misuse of technology, and I urge the Government of India to take immediate action to prevent the abuse of AI and deepfake technology. Let's stop the spread of misinformation," he added.

Reportedly, on July 26, a Facebook user shared a video of Kumar Sanu singing at a concert related to the release of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The caption of the post read: “Imran Khan Wazir E Azam Banayenge Naya Pakistan ko Wapas le aaenge."

Meanwhile, Kumar has recorded songs in over 30 languages,languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Malayalam.

On the work front, Kumar Sanu crooned the song Sweekar Kar Lena in the Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. Starring Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat, Sumit Gulati, Naina Sareen, Shrikant Verma, Jitin Gulati, and Yamini Das.

