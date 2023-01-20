Man arrested in Gujarat after his video threatening theatre owners over release of film 'Pathaan' emerges | File pic

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for threatening theatre owners over the release of the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer movie 'Pathaan'.

As per an India Today report, the accused identified as Sunny Shah alias Tauji had recently released a video wherein he was seen threatening theatre owners against releasing the movie 'Pathaan'.

John Abrahim is all praises for SRK

On the other hand in a video released on Friday by the makers of 'Pathaan', John Abrahim, who plays villain in the movie is heard saying, "I don't think just the entire nation, I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen, including myself, and I think he more than delivered the goods because he's fantastic in this film."

John plays the arch-enemy of SRK in the movie and he is relishing that this film is bringing back the old John Abraham from 'Dhoom', a film that made him achieve cult status among audiences with his bad boy on bike image.

Talking about his character in the film, John shared, "Jim is cool. Jim is dangerous and Jim brings back the old John Abraham from Dhoom! I totally love the action sequences of 'Pathaan' because most of them are mobile."

He added, "One sequence was of course on motorcycles in the snow, one was on a truck so again we were moving, the third is in the air which is wow, fantastic. So, each one was in movement and they were fantastic.

'Pathaan', a YRF production which also stars John Abrahim as an antagonist in the upcoming spy-thriller, is set to hit the screens on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

