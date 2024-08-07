 Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest

Kangana also shared a creative in which an illustration of Mother India can be seen weeping and consoling Phogat

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
article-image

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut extended her support to wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 finals due to being overweight. Her message came hours after she took a dig at Phogat for raising slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during the wrestlers' protest in India.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to share Phogat's first photo after her disqualification, and wrote, "Sherni..."

The actress also shared a creative in which an illustration of Mother India can be seen weeping and consoling Phogat. "Mat ro Vinesh, aapke saath khada hai pura desh," the text on the photo read.

article-image

Kangana's dig at Vinesh Phogat

After Phogat scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian to reach the Olympic final in women's wrestling, Kangana had shared a picture of her on Instagram, along with a veiled dig at the athlete.

Recalling the time when Phogat had protested against the former President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan, she wrote, "Vinesh Phogat at one point took part in protests where she raised the slogans of ‘Modi teri Kabr khudegi.’ Yet she was given the opportunity to represent the nation and receive the best training, coaches, and facilities. This is the beauty of democracy and the mark of a great leader."

article-image

Vinesh Phogat's Olympics setback

On Wednesday, the entire nation was left heartbroken after Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics race just moments before the final match.

The wrestler was deemed 'overweight' by a mere 100 grams minutes before her final bout, thus shattering India's dream of another Olympic medal.

Several Bollywood celebs expressed their solidarity to Phogat and extended their support, calling ehr a true champion. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, and others lauded Phogat for her hardwork and grit.

