'We're Heartbroken With You': Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal & Other Bollywood Celebs REACT To Vinesh Phogat's Olympic Disqualification

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat created history after she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, she was disqualified after she was found overweight.

After the disqualification, several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Vicky Kaushal, among others, took to their social media handles to extend support to Vinesh.

Check it out:

Alia Bhatt: "Vinesh Phogat you are an inspiration to the entire nation. Nothing can take away your resilience, nothing can take away your courage & nothing can take away the hardships you've been through to create history! Today you must be heartbroken to say the least and we are heartbroken with you. But woman you are gold - you are iron and you are steel!!!!!!! AND NOTHING CAN TAKE THAT AWAY FROM YOU! A champion for the ages! There is no one like you @vineshphogat."

Kareena Kapoor Khan: "Vinesh phogat. Living legend. Paris Olympics 2024 @vineshphogat."

Sonakshi Sinha: "UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! I cant imagine how you're feeling right now and don't know what to say except. You were, are and always will be a champion!!!!"

Vicky Kaushal: "A winner beyond medals! @vineshphogat."

Taapsee Pannu: "This is heartbreaking but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now! @fayedsoe @vineshphogat."

Sophie Choudry: "Am heartbroken and so angry at the same time!! This is so wrong!!!! 0.1kg??? Cannot imagine how she must be feeling #vineshphogat."

Farhan Akhtar: "Dear @vineshphogat .. One can only try and imagine how devastated you must be but still not fully understand. Heartbroken for you that the quest ended like this. But please know that we are all very proud of you and all you have done for the sport. You will always be a champion and an inspiration to millions. Keep your chin up."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: "At times, the most resilient individuals encounter the toughest obstacles. Remember that you are not alone, a higher power is watching over you. Your remarkable ability to persist in the midst of difficulties is truly admirable. We will always stand by you through all your highs and lows. @vineshphogat."

Aparshakti Khurana: "Truly disheartened with what happened with Vinesh, but that doesn’t make us any less proud of this girl. Vinesh, you are not defined by this episode. You’re the strength you showcased in the ring! You are the person who young girls will look at and say ‘I want to be her’. Today, every Indian is sad, but each one of us is still celebrating you, and will continue to do so."

Preity Zinta: "Dear @vineshphogat You are pure Gold to every Indian rooting for you. A champion of champions & a hero to all the women of India. I’m so sorry for how things turned out for you. Chin up & be strong. Life is not always fair. Tough times don’t last but tough people do. Wish I could give you a tight hug right now & tell you that we are So Proud of you. Come back stronger & more power to you. #heartbroken #champion #parisolympics2024."