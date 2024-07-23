Deepika Padukone Charges ₹20, Alia Bhatt Takes ₹15 Crore Per Film; Check List Of Bollywood's HIGHEST Paid Actresses

Deepika Padukone's Charges ₹20, Alia Bhatt Takes ₹15 Crore Per Film; Check List Of Bollywood's HIGHEST Paid Actresses | Photo Via Instagram

Deepika Padukone, who is currently expecting her first child with husband, actor, Ranveer Singh, is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. The mom-to-be reportedly charges Rs 15-20 crore per film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Padukone's pay structure is unlikely to be reduced. However, it is also said that the actor’s remuneration is never fixed.

It depends on several factors and changes in different films. In mainstream films with large star casts, an actress might reduce her fees, whereas for a solo-led film, she typically would charge a higher rate.

After Deepika, Alia Bhatt charges around Rs. 15 crore or more. The actress, who was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has been dominating the box office.

With her upcoming films like Jigra, Love And War, Alpha, she might potentially surpass Padukone in terms of box office success.

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes third place on the list of the highest-paid actress in Bollywood, as she charges Rs 8–11 crore.

Last seen in Crew, starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film earned Rs 157 crore globally, making it the eighth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Next, she has The Buckingham Murders and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor take the fourth and fifth positions as both actresses charge Rs. 8-10 crore.

Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, and Taapsee Pannu charge between Rs. 5 and 8 crore.

The report further states that other Bollywood actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Disha Patani, Tabu, Vidya Balan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh get less than Rs. 5 crore.