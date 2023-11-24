Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Girl, Names Her London |

American media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton took the internet by surprise after she announced welcoming a daughter, months after she had a son via surrogacy. Paris took to Instagram and shared a picture of a pink romper with the name "London" on it and wrote, "Thankful for my baby girl."

Supermodel Naomi Campbell reacted to the post and wrote, "Congratulations @parishilton & welcome London."

Paris Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum in 2021. The duo secretly had their first kid Phoenix Barron on January 16 this year.

Back in 2022, when Paris appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she mentioned naming her daughter London. "The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum," she said.

Explaining the reason, she added, "Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."

Earlier this year, Paris revealed she was waiting for a daughter after freezing her embryos. Hilton told Glamour UK that she had successfully frozen 20 embryos but all of them were male. "I have all boys. I have 20 boys ... I just went through the process again a month ago, so I'm waiting for the results to see if there's any girls," she had said.

Last month, Paris took to Instagram and hit back at trolls over "cruel and hateful" comments against her son for his large head.

She wrote, “This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return. If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful I’m a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable, and angelic.”

“I’ve dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. It’s hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy,” she added.