Parineeti Chopra wants to 'shock and awe' the audience with her work

Parineeti Chopra is currently riding high on the success of her three latest releases — The Girl On The Train (TGOTT), Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) and Saina. The actor has been praised for her performance in all the three films. Parineeti says going forward she will only look to ‘shock and awe’ the audience by choosing film that allow her to showcase her acting skills effectively.

“I’m currently over the moon with the reviews that I have got for TGOTT, SAPF and Saina and I realised that what audiences and critics loved was my decision to pick versatile roles that helped me shine as a performer. Going forward too, my film choices will be instinctive, bold and hopefully I will be able to shock and awe people like I have done with these three back to back films,” she says.

For Parineeti, 2021 has started on a good note and she intends to capitalise on this positive momentum. “They have been praising my work and saying things like Parineeti 2.0, return of Parineeti, the power-packed hattrick of Parineeti Chopra, it feels very special and rare as no actor has achieved this feat of releasing three films in one month and I cannot believe it. It’s been a good start to my year because people have really liked what I have tried to do on screen,” Parineeti signs off.