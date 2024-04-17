 Parineeti Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Turns Out To Be A Blockbuster
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentParineeti Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Turns Out To Be A Blockbuster

Parineeti Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Turns Out To Be A Blockbuster

Parineeti Chopra was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak temple today.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image

Parineeti Chopra stunned everyone with her performance in her recent release Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix. The actress who essayed the character of Chamkila’a wife in the film has been receiving a lot of love with her stint in the film.

While the film has been receiving a lot of love and has gone ahead to be highly successful, the actress was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai too. Dressed in a beautiful white salwar kameez, the actress looked stunning as she walked inside the temple. Fans of the actress were seen gathering around her as she walked inside the temple.

Amar Singh Chamkeela starred Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles and was directed by Imtiaz Ali Khan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parineeti Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Turns Out To Be A...

Parineeti Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Turns Out To Be A...

‘Happy Birthday My Manicorn,’ Says Aditi Rao Hydari As She Wishes Fiancé Siddharth On His...

‘Happy Birthday My Manicorn,’ Says Aditi Rao Hydari As She Wishes Fiancé Siddharth On His...

Yaavarum Vallavare OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Caste & Platform

Yaavarum Vallavare OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Caste & Platform

Samarth Jurel And Gashmeer Mahajani Locked For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Reports

Samarth Jurel And Gashmeer Mahajani Locked For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Reports

Pratik Gandhi On 'Awkward' Couple Photoshoot With Vidya Balan: 'She Made Things Comfortable'

Pratik Gandhi On 'Awkward' Couple Photoshoot With Vidya Balan: 'She Made Things Comfortable'