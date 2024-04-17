Parineeti Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Turns Out To Be A Blockbuster

Parineeti Chopra stunned everyone with her performance in her recent release Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix. The actress who essayed the character of Chamkila’a wife in the film has been receiving a lot of love with her stint in the film.

While the film has been receiving a lot of love and has gone ahead to be highly successful, the actress was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai too. Dressed in a beautiful white salwar kameez, the actress looked stunning as she walked inside the temple. Fans of the actress were seen gathering around her as she walked inside the temple.

Amar Singh Chamkeela starred Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles and was directed by Imtiaz Ali Khan.