Parineeti Chopra DITCHES Honeymoon With Raghav Chadha, Jets Off To Maldives With Her 'Girl Gang' - See Photos

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur, has jetted off to Maldives with her 'girl gang'. The newlywed gave a glimpse of her exotic vacation on social media and clarified the photos are not from her 'honeymoon'.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Parineeti shared a photo of a picturesque landscape and scenic beauty of the hotel she is staying. In another story, she is seen holding a cup of tea. The actress is also flaunting her pink wedding choora in the picture.

"Not on my honeymoon #GirlsTrip," she captioned one of the photos. Take a look at her latest Instagram stories here:

A few days back, a news report stated that Parineeti and Raghav have decided to skip their honeymoon due to their respective work commitments. Parineeti has resumed work as she had taken a long break for the wedding. The actress is currently seen on the big screens with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj. The film is released on October 6.

The actress recently walked the ramp and turned showstopper for Vani Vats' creation during Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in Delhi. Parineeti looked stunning in an ivory saree.

According to various media reports, Parineeti has decided to partially shift her base to Delhi and travel to Mumbai only for work. Her wedding with Raghav was a dreamy affair and the couple has shared several photos and videos of their big day on social media.

Among those who attended their wedding were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, tennis star Sania Mirza and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

