Parineeti Chopra and her five avatars!

The year 2021 will see Parineeti Chopra wooing the audience with five different avatars! The actor will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Amole Gupte’s Saina, Ribhu Dasgupta’s The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal and another unannounced project.

A trade source reveals, “Parineeti has a super exciting line up and she will be at her versatile best this year. Pari has always delivered a solid performance but this year is very big for her because she will be seen in five different avatars and all these movies are extremely diverse in their content! Parineeti has always been one of the favourites for content film-makers who have cast her for her acting skills but this year will be special because she has Dibakar, Amole, Ribhu and Sandeep Vanga who have such different sensibilities as film-makers.”

Parineeti is currently awaiting the release of her first film of 2021, The Girl On The Train, which is set for February 26.