Paresh Rawal Birthday: When Actor's Wife Swaroop Sampat Revealed He Is 'Possessive'

Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat |

Actor Paresh Rawal turned 69 on Friday (May 30). His love story with his wife, former Miss India and actress Swaroop Sampat, began when the two met at a theatre. In an old interview with The Free Press Journal, Swaroop opened up about the days of her courtship and said that that the actor was possessive about her.

The actress was questioned who among them is more possessive and to this, she said, "Even during our courtship days, Paresh was the possessive one. He would not like it I paid attention to anyone else. But now, after many years of knowing each other, he is relatively chilled out."

Swaroop On How She Got Married To Paresh Rawal

Swaroop also stated that she went to watch Amar Akbar Anthony and later had a bite at The Wayside Inn. She said that he was clear to marry her from the beginning. Speaking about any opposition that they faced during their marriage she said that both of them are Gujaratis but belong to different communities.

"I am a Bhatia and he is a Brahmin, but that hardly mattered. I told him I would not elope. My parents would have to agree because I am the only daughter in the family after aeons. So, we decided to wait till Paresh started getting a lot of work. My parents agreed, and his parents were okay with it too", she said.

Paresh and Swaroop met each other in the 1970s. They went on dates throughout the 1980s. As their careers took off, they decided to get married. Their story is a true example of love and companionship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Paresh will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. He will also be seen in The Taj Story, directed by Tushar Amrish Goel. The shooting of the film will commence on July 20 and it will be produced by CA Suresh Jha. He will also be in Akshay Kumar, and Radhika Madan starrer Sarfira. the film is directed by Sudha Kongara.