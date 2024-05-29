Paresh Rawal Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Hera Pheri Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | May 29, 2024
Paresh Rawal is a talented actor and producer who has mainly worked in Hindi cinema. The actor was honoured with two National Film Awards for Sir and Woh Chokri. On the occasion of his 69th birthday, take a look at some of his best films on OTT.
Woh Chokri is a family drama which was released in 1994 and received 3 National Films Awards in the category of Special Jury Award, National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, and National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Sardar, a biographical film, is directed by Ketan Mehta which was released in 1993. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Hera Pheri is one of the most famous films of Paresh Rawal. The film is based on Siddique Lal's Ramji Rao Speaking. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Oh My God is a comedy-drama which is directed by Umesh Shukla. The 2012 film is an adaptation of The Man Who Sued God. It revolves around a man whose faith in God is shaken when an earthquake hits his shop, and he decides to sue God. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Welcome is another popular comedy film of Paresh Rawal. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema.
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is a 2006 comedy film which is written by Neeraj Vora and directed by Rohit Shetty. It is an adaptation of Harsh Shivsharan's Ghar Ghar and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a blend of horror and comedy. The film is based on Madhu Muttam's Manichitrathazhu and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
