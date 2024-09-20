Parambrata Chatterjee Says He Wanted To Quit Acting, Reveals Why He Didn’t

Parambrata Chatterjee |

While his role as Satyoki Sinha in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani (2012) got him traction from movie goers across the nation, Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee has been a celebrated name in the regional industry since the mid 2000s. However, in a recent interview, Param revealed that he never wanted to be an actor.

Speaking to film critic and journalist Shoma A Chatterji for a special Connected to India series, Param says that him becoming an actor was a “happy accident”.

He says he always wanted to become a filmmaker, and had plans to study filmmaking. But his father, Satinath Chatterjee’s untimely demise, deferred the plan.

Calling it a “pragmatic” decision, Param shares that he kept on acting as it provided him with a healthy pocket money, which he needed then.

Param, who is the grandnephew of legendary Indian filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, says he isn’t keen on living off the family laurels and prefers to do things as he sees fit. The actor has also dabbled into filmmaking and has directed several acclaimed movies and web series.

Now, he plans to direct a project in Hindi.

