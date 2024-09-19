Raffles Singapore Moves Up 11 Places To Claim No. 6 Spot in ‘The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024’ Awards

Raffles Singapore, which has long been one of the most iconic hotels in the world, has moved up 11 places in the ‘The World’s 50 Best Hotels’ rankings, taking the No. 6 spot in the 2024 list, a sharp jump from the No. 17 spot in 2023.

This is the second edition of the awards, and the list is put together by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, comprising more than 600 independent individuals reputed for their expertise in and contribution to the global hospitality industry. These awards showcase hotels that create the most memorable and outstanding experiences for their guests.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels Awards 2024 ceremony is hosted once again at the famed Guildhall in London, United Kingdom. This list is designed to highlight the best of the best in the hospitality industry, and to become a platform for supporting talent.

In a statement released to the media, Christian Westbeld, Managing Director, Raffles Singapore, said, “We are deeply honoured and humbled to be recognised for a consecutive year by The World’s 50 Best Hotels, and are also incredibly privileged to be named alongside esteemed properties and destinations that are shaping the travel and hospitality universe on the world stage.”

Studio Suite bedroom in Raffles Singapore. | Raffles Singapore

He added, “For us, the legendary Raffles Experience embodies our aspirations to be a haven and an urban oasis for those seeking wonder, inspiration, tranquillity, and adventure amidst our Lion City. This prestigious accolade reflects the collective spirit of our marvellous team to consistently deliver this distinctive Raffles Experience. We celebrate this achievement as one team.”

Storied world of Raffles Singapore

Opening its doors to travellers in 1887, Raffles Singapore’s regal, Victorian colonnades and halls have stood steadfast alongside the turns and tides of Singapore’s evolution until today. The hotel was declared a National Monument in its centenary year, 1987, by the Singapore Government.

Colonnade Walkway in Raffles Singapore. | Raffles Singapore

Its storied walls have long played host to luminaries and travellers from every corner of the world. After 137 years, the Grande Dame of hospitality remains the pride of Singapore.

● Stay: The illustrious author, Somerset Maugham, described Raffles Singapore in these words: “Raffles stands for all the fables of the exotic East. A stay at Raffles promises an evocative wonder that is ever unique. Find rest and respite in its signature tripartite parlour suites and take a stroll along the colonial-styled halls which hold the charming echoes of the Old World amidst its urban oasis.”

Palm Court Suite bedroom in Raffles Singapore. | Raffles Singapore

Promenade Suite living room in Raffles Singapore | Raffles Singapore

● Dine: An epicurean adventure awaits guests at Raffles Singapore. They can discover an array of dining concepts resplendent with flavours of the world. Savour exotic flavours from Asia, the finesse of woodfired seasonal produce, or an elegant selection of afternoon tea delights. Toast to celebrations and special occasions at the historic Long Bar, home to the iconic Singapore Sling or sip handcrafted cocktails inspired by literary greats at the alluring Writers Bar.

Raffles Afternoon Tea sweet delights | Raffles Singapore

Sling Shaker Machine at the Long Bar in Raffles Singapore. | Raffles Singapore

Private Lives cocktail at the Writers Bar in Raffles Singapore. | Raffles Singapore

● The Raffles Experience: The distinctive Raffles Experience offers exceptional hyperlocal experiences, immersing travellers in Singapore’s culture and heritage amid the serenity of nature beyond their suite stays.

Blissful experience at the Raffles Spa | Raffles Singapore

Nourish the mind, body and soul with holistic wellness treatments at the award-winning Raffles Spa, or revel in the raw beauty of wildlife with rainforest trails and restore inner harmony through sound healing experiences. Give back to the community when purchasing handcrafted items by local social enterprise agencies that feature notable connections to Singapore’s heritage and history under the hotel’s “Shop for Good” collaboration with Community Chest.

Shopping treasures at the Raffles Boutique. | Raffles Singapore

● Celebrations & Occasions: Raffles Singapore celebrates its history as a space where festivities and conviviality unfold. Depending on the time of year, guests will find themselves delighting in time-honoured traditions such as the Mid-Autumn Festival with a taste of its well-beloved champagne truffle snow-skin mooncakes, or gathered around The Grand Lobby’s Victorian-pillared atrium for a special Christmas light-up.

The Grand Lobby. | Raffles Singapore

Raffles around the world

Raffles’ commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family.

Chairman’s Room interior. | Raffles Singapore

The Raffles brand can be found in key international locations, including Singapore, Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, and Bali. Also, London, Boston, Macau, and Bahrain are the locations of flagship openings.

Raffles is part of Accor, the global hospitality group with over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries.

