National Museum Of Singapore’s Story Of The Forest To Bid Farewell After Eight Years

Story of the forest. | TeamLab/National Museum of Singapore

The event will coincide with the Museum’s 137th birthday celebrations.

Date: 21 September – 13 October, 2024.

Time: 10 am – 7 pm

More information on the event can be accessed here.

The farewell celebration with be accompanied by other installations and activities.

Final Curtain: Story of the Forest

Experience the colourful Story of the Forest one last time through the popular sound bath programme before embarking on an aromatic session by Givaudan.

Join the Museum on this captivating voyage as it reprise the popular “Pathway to Peace” programme and embark on a profound journey towards inner harmony. Indulge in a transformative session of guided meditation and sound healing, where visitors will be led through serene landscapes of the mind, finding comfort in the gentle whispers of nature’s symphony.

Guided by facilitators from Om Zone, Nicole Phoon and Mary Ho, they aim to inspire visitors to prioritise physical and mental health, leaving them with tools to incorporate meditation into their daily routine, fostering lasting harmony and balance.

Thereafter, fragrance company, Givaudan will share the inspiration behind the creation of aromas that complements the exhibition before giving the visitors their own “Story of the Forest” scent to take home.

Participants are required to sit on the floor, so it is recommended to bring their own mats. As the digital experience space in the Glass Rotunda is slightly dark, organisers have urged visitors to adhere to the facilitator’s directions as they enter the space. The facilitator will be guiding via an audio app. Visitors will need to keep their mobile phone and earpiece ready for the programme. The price includes the sound bath segment, sharing session by Givaudan and a bottle of reed diffuser.

Tickets can be purchased via https://farewellsotf.peatix.com.

Registration will commence at 8.45 am on event day.

Cancellations/refunds: All tickets sold are non-refundable. Special exceptions may be made with valid documentation (e.g. medical certificate) provided, at the sole discretion of the museum. Otherwise, if you are unable to make it for the programme for any reason, you may arrange for another person to take your place. Please write to the museum via Peatix messages or email organisers at nhb_nm_programmes@nhb.gov.sg if you have any queries.

Maximum ticket purchases: To allow more participants to enjoy the programme, each person is allowed to purchase up to 4 tickets. Organisers reserve the right to cancel additional tickets purchased, and refunds will be arranged.

Date: 5 October

Time: 9 am – 12 pm

Tickets: SGD 40 per person or SGD 75 per pair

Personalised William Farquhar Collection postcard, forest lounge and bridge

Inspired by the Natural History Drawings from the William Farquhar Collection found in Story of the Forest, get ready for a multisensory experience that extends beyond the exhibition.

For instance, at the Personalised William Farquhar Collection Postcard drop-in activity, visitors can choose from 30 unique designs of fauna and flora, including the Spanish jasmine, smooth otter and Malayan tapir that can be spotted in Story of The Forest.

They can level up the designs and create a one-of-a-kind collection that reflects their style by colouring them in and adding on their own embellishments too. What’s more, they can learn more about each featured species through the informative captions on the back of each card.

Visitors can also take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life at the Forest Lounge and Bridge, which are nature-inspired spaces where one can encounter life-sized animal cutouts amid the soothing sounds of nature. While relaxing in comfortable hammocks, put your wits to the test with tangram puzzles and complete it to win a limited-edition tea strainer.

They can further immerse themselves in the Forest Lounge and enjoy calming scents from the organisers Givaudan-sponsored fragrances inspired by Story of the Forest. Special edition candles, featuring these scents, will be available for purchase at the MUSEUM MARTKET from early October 2024.

Visitors can customise up to 3 postcards for the Personalised William Farquhar Collection postcard series. Decorating and colouring tools will be provided. The tea strainer gift is redeemed on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last.

Date: 21 September – 13 October, 2024.

Time: 10 am to 7 pm.

Place: Outside Glass Rotunda, Level 2.

Anniversary weekend special

Grab a pair of the special-coloured filters and uncover a hidden message outside of the Glass Rotunda during the Museum’s anniversary weekend from 12 to 13 October.

Once the message has been decoded, visitors can participate in an animal-themed bag charm making workshop guided by expert craftspeople.

This activity will allow visitors to create a unique and adorable keepsake that will add a touch of wildlife to their accessories.

Workshops will be conducted in intervals of 30 minutes, with up to 20 participants per session. Limited sets are available while stocks last.

Date: 12 October – 13 October, 2024.

Time: 11 am to 2 pm, 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Place: Outside Glass Rotunda, Level 2.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)