192-Year-Old Maharashtrian Business Gets Bumper Listing As P N Gadgil Jewellers Opens At ₹834 On NSE

PN Gadgil Jewellers' shares made their market debut at a 74 per cent premium. The stock was listed at a 72.92 per cent premium, amounting to Rs 834 on the BSE and Rs 830 on the NSE, over the issue price of Rs 480 on Tuesday.

The company's shares traded with a GMP of 63 per cent to the issue price prior to the listing.

The stock was trading at Rs 798.00 per share on the national stock exchange at 10.54 am.

IPO size and structure

PN Gadgil Jewellers intends to raise a total of Rs 1,100 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). This comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 52,08,333 equity shares, valued at Rs 250 crore, made by the company's promoter, SVG Business Trust, and a new share sale valued at Rs 850 crore.

Price band and subscription period

The PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO subscription period opened on September 9. The jewelry retail chain's initial public offering (IPO) is set to end on September 12 and has a price range of Rs 456–Rs 480 per share.

Total subscription received

According to the consolidated bid data provided by the national stock exchange, bids were received for 48,26,02,668 shares of the Rs 1,100 crore initial share sale, out of the 1,68,85,964 shares that were put up for sale. This equates to 28.58 times as many subscriptions.

Total anchor investment

Investors in the Maharashtra-based company, Troo Capital, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, Tata Mutual Fund (MF), Mirae Asset MF, Axis MF, HDFC MF, Nippon India MF, and Bandhan MF, contributed a total of Rs 330 crore during the company's initial public offering (IPO) on Monday.

At a price of Rs 480 per unit, 33 funds bought the maximum number of shares—68.75 lakh—from the company.