 Jio Financial, BlackRock Advisors Form JV For Investment Advisory Services
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJio Financial, BlackRock Advisors Form JV For Investment Advisory Services

Jio Financial, BlackRock Advisors Form JV For Investment Advisory Services

The company will invest Rs 3 crore towards an initial subscription of 30,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, it said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
article-image

Jio Financial Services on Sunday said it has formed a joint venture with BlackRock Advisors Singapore Pte Ltd to undertake investment advisory business.

Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited was incorporated on September 6 to carry on the primary business of investment advisory services, subject to regulatory approvals, Jio Financial Services said in a filing.

Read Also
Top 5 Stocks For September 5: JK Cement Suzlon, Reliance & Other In Focus
article-image
The Certificate of Incorporation was received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on September 7, 2024, it added.

The Certificate of Incorporation was received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on September 7, 2024, it added. |

Read Also
'Self-Sustaining City On Mars In 20 Years': Elon Musk Gives Crucial Update On Future SpaceX Mission...
article-image

The company will invest Rs 3 crore towards an initial subscription of 30,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, it said.

The Certificate of Incorporation was received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on September 7, 2024, it added.

FPJ Shorts
Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10
Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10
Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes
Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray
'Why Should I Contest From Baramati?': Ajit Pawar Brings Up Emotional Card Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls; Says 'Seriously Considering Not Contesting'
'Why Should I Contest From Baramati?': Ajit Pawar Brings Up Emotional Card Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls; Says 'Seriously Considering Not Contesting'
Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged financial services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, had earlier announced a joint venture for asset management and wealth management with BlackRock.

Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged financial services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, had earlier announced a joint venture for asset management and wealth management with BlackRock. | Image: Wikipedia

Read Also
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
article-image

Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged financial services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, had earlier announced a joint venture for asset management and wealth management with BlackRock.

Last month, Jio Finance Ltd, an NBFC arm of Jio Financial Services, said it is in the advanced stages of launching home loans, which have been rolled out in beta mode.

Besides, the company is going to roll out other products like loans against property and loans on securities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray

54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray

Jio Financial, BlackRock Advisors Form JV For Investment Advisory Services

Jio Financial, BlackRock Advisors Form JV For Investment Advisory Services

Shriram Finance Plans To Raise $1 Billion From Overseas In Next 6 Months

Shriram Finance Plans To Raise $1 Billion From Overseas In Next 6 Months

Be A Fan Of Comfort: New Petrol Volvo XC90 Revealed

Be A Fan Of Comfort: New Petrol Volvo XC90 Revealed

Adani Floats China Subsidiary For Providing Project Management Services

Adani Floats China Subsidiary For Providing Project Management Services