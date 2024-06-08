Paparazzo Varinder Chawla Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Snatched His Photographer’s Phone: 'He Called Me At 2.30 Am &...'

Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla recently talked about the bittersweet relationship of photographers. He spoke of an incident involving Rishi Kapoor and his son, Ranbir Kapoor.

Varinder Chawla shared an incident 10–12 years ago where Ranbir took away his photographer's phone when he was following the actor at night for a picture. "Ranbir was going somewhere; I don’t know where he was exactly going but he stopped his car and asked the guy what he was doing, why he was following him and asked him, who he works for. He snatched his phone and told him, go ask your boss to talk to me. So he called me from another number and said, ‘Ranbir Kapoor has taken my phone’.” Varinder stated speaking on the YouTube channel named Hindi Rush.

He further concluded, “He answered my call and scolded me. He then called me back around 2.30–3.00 am and told me that he is returning home and that my boy could take his phone back. He was angry but later on, he cooled down and told us to respect his privacy."

Varinder also shared that his photographer friends were following Ranbir and decided to camp outside his house, where they waited for 6 hours.

Speaking about what happened, he said, “It was late in the night. Rishi Sir might have seen him on his CCTV camera. He came out of his house, he had a glass in his hand and asked him why he was sitting around. So my photographer replied to him by saying that he was there to click Ranbir’s photo. Rishi said that he won’t come out now. But my photographer was adamant, he said he wanted his photo, so Rishi said, ‘He won’t come out, you click my picture and leave’. Then when my photographer told me what had happened, I told him ‘teri kismat acchi thi (you are lucky), he must be in a good mood that he spoke to you so much otherwise you’d get three slaps from him."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for his stint in Ramayana. He will next be seen in Love And War with his wife, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

He will star next in the Animal sequel, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is titled Animal Park. Ranbir also has Brahmastra Part 2.