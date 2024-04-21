Pankhuri Awasthy Reveals Chanting Hanuman Chalisa 50 Times Upon Facing A Setback During Her Pregnancy

Pankhuri Awasthy Rode who embraced motherhood on the 25th of July last year and gave birth to two beautiful twins, a boy and a girl was seen getting in a conversation with Rubina Dilaik for her podcast 'Kisi ne bataya nahi.' It was during this conversation that the actress opened up on an incident during her pregnancy that left her so fearful, she decided to chant the Hanuman Chalisa 50 times.

Talking to Rubina about the same, Pankhury said, ''I was shooting in Naigaon. So when I came back, I had excruciating pain in my lower abdomen. Sometimes in pregnancy you are constipated also so I thought its maybe that. I wokeup the next morning around 6 AM. I went to the loo and I see blood. Immediately there was a setback and I immediately started crying because that means only one thing during pregnancy. So then I went up to Gautam and woke him up and asked him to call the actor. When I spoke to my doctor he enquired to me about the blood type and then asked me to cancel my shoot and lie down on my bed. He asked me to see him after 5 hours and I was restless.''

Further, the actress revealed how she calmed herself down and said, ''We did not inform about this to anyone. I just lied down. One thing that I do is Hanuman Chalisa. So I decided to do like a 100 or atleast 50 hanuman chalisa. I was lying down, I put the hanuman chalisa on my tummy and kept reciting it. Gautam fell asleep in between, but I kept doing it until it was the time to reach.''

The actress then revealed what happened after she saw the doctor and revealed that after thoroughly examining her, her doctor, in a very filmy manner told her that he cannot congratulate her now. Pankhury stated that she put on a strong face and then the doctor revealed that he could not congratulate her because he has to congratulate her twice and then went ahead to reveal that the actress is pregnant with twins.

Pankhury and Gautam tied the knot in the year 2018. The actors became parents to a baby girl and boy on the 26th of July, 2023.