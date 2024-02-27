Pankaj Udhas' Daughter Reva Breaks Down At Singer's Funeral In Mumbai; Visuals Surface

Legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at Mumbai Breach Candy Hospital, months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. His funeral will take place around 3 pm in Worli, Mumbai.

Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at his residence to pay their last respects. The veteran singer's daughter Reva Udhas was also spotted as she arrived to bid a final farewell to her father.

In a heartbreaking video, shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Reva looks inconsolable as she enters the building. She breaks down into tears before paying her last respects to the singer.

On Monday, the singer daughter Nayaab Udhas shared a statement on Instagram which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

Pankaj Udhas made a mark as a playback singer in Hindi films like Naam, Saajan and Mohra.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Nigam, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Varma and others also mourned the singer's death.

He became a prominent figure in the ghazal music scene since the 1980s. He was popular for his soulful voice and emotive renditions of ghazals, a form of poetic expression in Urdu and Persian literature.

Some of Pankaj Udhas's most popular songs include Chitthi Aayi Hai, Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein, Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, and Na Kajre Ki Dhar among many others. He released numerous albums and performed at concerts around the world, captivating audiences with his melodious voice and poignant lyrics.