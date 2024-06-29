Pankaj Tripathi REACTS To Pankaj Jha Accusing Him Of Romanticising His Struggles: 'Never Said I Slept Outside Andheri Station'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of the third season of Mirzapur, has reacted to Panchayat actor Pankaj Jha accusing him of romanticising his struggles. For the unawares, Jha, in an interview, had stated that he doesn't like the word 'struggle'. He was reportedly referring to Tripathi stealing Manoj Bajpayee's slippers from a hotel room. Jha cited the incident to highlight how glamorise their struggles.

Now, in an interview with India Today, Tripathi clarified he never tried to romanticise his struggles and that he has no intentions of inspiring people.

Reacting to Jha's comment, Tripathi said, "I never romanticised my journey or struggles. Yes, I did mention that my wife used to earn while I looked for work. I never said that I would tie a gamcha (towel) on my waist and sleep outside Andheri station. I had a good and happy life when we moved to Mumbai. I have never tried to glamorise or seek sympathy from it."

The actor added, "We live our own journeys and fight our own battles. When you read or hear these stories, some may get inspired. And even if they don't, that's not an issue. One has just to live their own lives the way they want."

Tripathi once recounted the slipper incident on The Kapil Sharma Show. He revealed that while working at a hotel, Manoj Bajpayee visited as a guest and he left his slippers behind. Tripathi, being a fan, took them home as a souvenir.

Meanwhile, Tripathi is currently busy with the promotions of Mirzapur 3. The makers of the web series recently shared the trailer that promises a gripping and intense battle for power. It takes viewers back into an intriguing, yet a dark and brutal world of crime and power in Purvanchal.

Mirzapur 3 is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 5.