Pankaj Tripathi on Criminal Justice 3: I don’t think it’s a challenge to carry forward the legacy of a successful show

Pankaj Tripathi opens up working on sequels as he gears up for the release of the third season of Criminal Justice

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been winning hearts with his varied performances. Be it a lovable dad in Bareilly Ki Barfi or the ruthless mafia in Mirzapur, Pankaj can get in the skin of any character and deliver a memorable act. The actor, who has had a successful run on the box office, is back with another season of the highly-acclaimed legal drama, Criminal Justice. In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, the actor talks about the new season, working on sequels, and more. Excerpts.

Criminal Justice is witnessing its third season, do you feel any kind of pressure or an added baggage?

I don’t feel so. I don’t think it’s a challenge to carry forward the legacy of a successful show like this since the writing team always hit the right chord. They always bring an amazing storyline and screenplay too. In fact, to play Madhav Mishra in the show isn’t a task since I am quite familiar with his personal traits. I don’t have to put much effort to play Madhav.

Criminal Justice is a serious legal drama. How do you get that comic streak to Madhav Mishra?

I think that’s the USP of this intense legal drama where my character Madhav Mishra has a parallel track to the main plot. His sense of humour brings comic relief to the show and for the audience. I guess that’s what sets it apart from the other crime and thriller shows.

What makes the third season different from the previous two?

This season talks about the juvenile system in our country. It also talks about what happens to the family who gets trapped in it.

Considering you are a part of a successful thriller franchise, do you feel the genre has been done to death on OTT?

I think it’s about the herd mentality, if something works amongst the audience, makers will try and follow the pattern. But if the audience starts feeling the overdose of a particular genre, they will start scrutiny and will not accept it. Makers will always make projects which people want to see.

What are your future projects?

I have wrapped OMG 2, Fukrey 3 and Mirzapur 3. With so much running on my shoulders with the sequels, including Criminal Justice 3, I feel so responsible.

