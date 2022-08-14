Huma Qureshi on her role in Maharani 2, 'I am nowhere close to Rani Bharti in real life.'

Huma Qureshi will soon be back as the feisty CM Rani Bharti in Maharani season 2. The web series will premiere on August 25. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actress talks about the show, facing criticism and more. Excerpts:

The Maharani franchise has surely put you up on a pedestal as an actor. What phase are you in your career?

I am just having fun at the moment. I am more myself and authentic today. I don’t know if I am an strategic actor to be honest but I do projects that seem right to me, something I haven’t done before, or pushes my boundaries as an actor. Being a hardcore Delhi girl, I have certain life and experiences but I want to do roles that are not me such as Rani Bharti of Maharani. It has pushed my envelope. I am here to work and act.

You have faced a huge lull in your career and have been under constant scrutiny of fashion police. How do you take criticism?

I don’t let criticism bother me, I also don’t let success get to my head. The film industry has so many ups and downs, highs and lows, people just don’t let you be. It is so important for an actor to maintain that balance. The stupendous success of Maharani season one was overwhelming because we were like underdogs. I am nowhere close to Rani Bharti in real life.

Since season one did so well, do you feel even more responsible while season two will be out soon?

When I was offered this role in season one, I completely submitted myself as an actor but it was challenging since people are going to talk about it but when we got the accolades and recognition, it was good. Now, Rani Bharti is in my DNA. During the second season, we had many creative discussions about the graph and traits of Rani Bharti with my director Subhash Kapoor.

Go on…

I don’t think we have taken any real life references for the preparation of my role. It came out through a lot of imagination. It’s a fictional character and one should see it that way. The films I am doing ahead in the near future are all female centric stories and I feel this is because of Rani Bharti. It has definitely made people reimagine me as an actor.

Maharani has stamped you as a solid actor. How do you see your journey here on?

The path I am on right now, I just don’t want to repeat myself as an actor. After doing Maharani, I was offered around five scripts that are all Bihar based. In Double XL, I am playing a plus size girl, the script of the film was literally developed in my living room. This would be the first film to which my name as producer will be attached hence I am super excited. The subject is so close to my heart since my argument has always been why we are labelling a woman’s body?

You and your actor brother Saqib Saleem are so committed to acting. How do you maintain consistency?

We as actors don’t take anything for granted. We’re aware of the fact that we both came to Mumbai with no backing. I wake up every day and have gratitude since it’s been a decade here and I have worked so hard to be here. There are so many people who want to be in a place like me so I have to make the most of it. We are passionate about films and fortunate to have got such big opportunities. We created our own ecosystem.