Anuja Sathe reveals, 'I was mind blown when Maharani 2 was offered to me.'

Anuja Sathe is best known for essaying the role of a mafia queen in the popular web series Ek Thi Begum. She began her career in Marathi films and TV shows and has also featured in Hindi films like Bajirao Mastani and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. She will soon be seen in a pivotal role in Maharani 2. The web series, which stars Huma Qureshi in the lead, will premiere on SonyLIV on August 25. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for a tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

Are you enjoying the current phase of the OTT boom as an actor?

I am so fortunate to be a part of a huge show like Maharani 2 especially when it’s a political drama which I have never done before. When the first season came out, I remember watching it during the lockdown and manifesting it since I really loved the show. I was mind blown when the second season was offered to me. The whole technical team is just so amazing.

Considering you are a new entrant in the Maharani family, are you nervous?

When you become a part of a show like Maharani 2 that people have already liked so much, the responsibility increases since even a smallest bit of mistake can turn people off. I definitely don’t want to be that person. I was extremely energetic and not nervous at all. I always look forward to challenges in life as an actor. At the moment, if someone asks me what my role is, I can’t explain since it is so layered.

Go on…

When I actually went on the sets of the show, reality hit me. It is a character completely out of my control zone so I had no time to give retakes. I told the director if he likes my shot, kindly tell me if you like it and also tell me in case you don’t. I had to work on my dialect and accent. We shot the series in the peak winters of December-January in Madhya Pradesh. There was the beautiful Narmada river flowing and I constantly felt that someone should just take me home.

OTT has redefined roles for women. How well you choose your roles?

I watched Maharani since it was a woman-centric story and I feel it is about time. I feel fantastic at the moment. Where people want to see female stories, I am lucky to have been born in such an era that we are getting all sorts of centre stage. I feel great and would love to go at this pace.