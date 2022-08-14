Pavail Gulati gushes about his GoodBye co-star, 'Amitabh Bachchan raises the bar so high that you have to work hard to match up to his level.'

Pic: Instagram/pavailgulati

In recent times, one film has been creating quite a stir in esteemed international film festivals and that is Anurag Kashyap's directorial venture, Dobaaraa. The film stars Pavail Gulati and Taapsee Pannu. Pavail marked his acting debut with Anubhav Sinha’s social drama Thappad alongside Taapsee and Dobaaraa is his second association with the actress. He plays an investigative cop, who tries to solve the mystery in Taapsee’s life after she experiences a few supernatural occurrences around her.

As he is gearing up for the release of the thriller, which is slated to hit screens on August 19, it seems like the actor has an exciting year ahead. Pavail will also be seen in GoodBye, which is all set for a worldwide release on October 7, 2022. Touted as a celebration of life, this Vikas Bahl directorial stars the legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and marks the Bollywood debut of the South sensation Rashmika Mandanna.

When asked Pavail about working with Bachchan senior yet again after his television stint Yudh, he gushes, “He is a very special person. He was very kind to me while we were shooting Yudh. Even after the shoot, he used to meet me and call me for his Diwali parties. He is an extremely genuine host.”

Pavail adds, “It is so much fun being around and working with him since his energy is so infectious and puts all of us youngsters to shame. He is a hungry actor and wants to steal the scene. He is so competitive which I love about him since he raises the bar so high that you have to work hard to match up to his level. I am just trying to learn his zest to work every day.”

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. Productions, GoodBye is a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. The film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears.