Pankaj Tripathi & Mai ATAL Hoon Team Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mai ATAL Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi in titular role, a highly anticipated biopic is currently in the works, and its makers recently had the privilege of meeting with the esteemed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, producer Vinod Bhanushali, and director Ravi Jadhav, the team behind 'Main ATAL Hoon,' engaged in a productive discussion about their upcoming film and their shooting plans in the state's capital city, Lucknow.

Here's a photo shared by CM Yogi Adityanath himself on his official Instagram handle:

MAI ATAL HOON FIRST LOOK

Coinciding with the birth anniversary of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the makers of 'Main Atal Hoon' unveiled the much-anticipated first look of Pankaj Tripathi in character.

This glimpse into the film showcases the remarkable transformation of the talented actor into the beloved ex-Prime Minister.

'Main ATAL Hoon' delves into the extraordinary journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a revered figure who not only served as the nation's leader but also left an indelible mark as a poet, statesman, and humanitarian.

ABOUT THE BIOPIC

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, 'Main ATAL Hoon' features the versatile Pankaj Tripathi in the role of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, the highly respected three-time Prime Minister of our great nation.

Presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. Audiences can expect 'Main ATAL Hoon' to hit theaters later this year.