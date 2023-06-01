Pankaj Tripathi joins 'inspiration' Manoj Bajpayee for the success party of the latter's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023

In a rare sight and moment, actors Pankaj Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee posed together for the paps present at the success bash of the latter's latest web outing 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'. More pics ahead

Bajpayee plays advocate PC Solanki who fights against a godman accused of sexual assault and seeks justice for his victims

Tripathi has often maintained in his interviews that Bajpayee is his inspiration and brother

Priyanka Sethia plays the role of Chanchal

Sunil Grover

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma

Sharib Hashmi

Gulshan Devaiah

Shweta Basu Prasad

Naveen Kasturia

