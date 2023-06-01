Pankaj Tripathi joins 'inspiration' Manoj Bajpayee for the success party of the latter's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
In a rare sight and moment, actors Pankaj Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee posed together for the paps present at the success bash of the latter's latest web outing 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'. More pics ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Bajpayee plays advocate PC Solanki who fights against a godman accused of sexual assault and seeks justice for his victims
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Tripathi has often maintained in his interviews that Bajpayee is his inspiration and brother
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Priyanka Sethia plays the role of Chanchal
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sunil Grover
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sharib Hashmi
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Gulshan Devaiah
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Shweta Basu Prasad
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Naveen Kasturia
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!