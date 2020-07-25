Pankaj Tripathi gears up for two big releases

Mumbai: Pankaj Tripathi made a Bollywood debut in 2004 with a minor role in 'Run' and 'Omkara'. And, since then has worked in more than 50 films and 70 television shows. Now, as he gears up for tow big releases the versatile actor cannot contain his excitement.

His first release, Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, sees him playing Anuj Saxena, Janhvi Kapoor's father. Janhvi Kapoor plays Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female pilot in combat.

Speaking about his character Pankaj says, “It is an important role in the film and I could relate toit very much.”

Janhvi and Pankaj are teaming up for the first time. Talking about the young actress, Pankaj says, “Janhvi and I bonded quite well while shooting the film. Janhvi is very well-mannered and respectful towards senior actors. She is a very sincere and hard-working.”

The biopic will be releasing on Netflix next month. And, Pankaj is happy even though it is releasing on an OTT platform. “The shutting down of theaters due to the lockdown is a big loss to the industry. And if Gunjan is releasing on an OTT platform it is good for the makers as well as the cast and crew.”

Post this, Pankaj will be gearing up for another big release, Kabir Khan's sports biopic '83. The multi-starrer, which is based on Indian cricket teams 1983 world victory, sees Ranveer Singh stepping in then captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's shoes. In the movie, Pankaj plays PR Mansingh, the able and efficient manager of the Indian cricket team back then. As a manager, PR Man Singh was an important and an integral part of the winning team. He was highly regarded as Man Bhai by the team members.

“I am happy to play such an important character in '83. Director Kabir Khan gave me a lot of inputs about the character. The film was shot in London. Unfortunately, I suffered an accident before proceeding with the shoot of the film. But, it was great to play and shoot with the other members of the team,” he says.