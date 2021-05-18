Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to help Covid-19-hit children and families for adoption

Pallavi Joshi and director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have joined hands with an NGO to adopt children and families who have been impacted by Covid-19 pandemic. Pallavi and Vivek will offer counselling sessions, headed by experts, for children orphaned due to Covid-19. The couple runs I Am Buddha Foundation, through which they have been helping individuals from the film fraternity affected by the pandemic. “These counselling sessions are aimed at children and young adults who are bearing the emotional brunt of having lost one or both parents in the pandemic,” says Pallavi.

For this, the couple has tied up with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), an Indian statutory body that works under the aegis of the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Agnihotri says they have roped in a panel of psychologists to offer their expertise. The sessions are conducted under supervision.

“We are also looking at children whose families are in quarantine. Sometimes, extended families are at a loss of how to deal with a child who is going through emotional upheaval. There is the tendency to experience rage and anxiety because they are being looked after in foster care,” he adds.